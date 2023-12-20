2024 Early Signing Period: Isaiah Crumpler signs with Rutgers Football

Rutgers has prioritized adding pass catchers this offseason and that includes in the Class of 2024. On Wednesday, Isaiah Crumpler became the latest to sign his letter of intent with the Scarlet Knights.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 149 WR, No. 33 in NC

High School Position: WR (6’0, 175lbs)

Projected College Position: Wide Receiver

High School: D H Conley

Hometown: Greenville, NC

Crumpler will be enrolling early and this will give him extra time to train and compete with the other receivers in the group. He is entering a situation where there is not exactly a deep group waiting. The passing game was a major problem for Rutgers this past season and lack of depth at the wide receiver position was a reason why.

Greg Schiano went out and landed the top FCS wide receiver in Dymere Miller. Christian Dremel will also return. Crumpler has a chance to battle for playing time given the lack of production returning. Schiano has shown that he is not afraid to give young players a chance to earn a spot and Crumpler could be next on the list.