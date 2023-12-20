2024 Early Signing Period: Gabe Winowich signs with Rutgers Football

Gabe Winowich transferred into Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville to play his final season with fellow Rutgers signee AJ Surace. Together, the offensive duo dominated the field at the high school level and will have a chance to do the same one day for the Scarlet Knights. On Wednesday, Winovich made his commitment official.

He is R kinda guy



Welcome home, @GabeWinowich pic.twitter.com/Qog4jWMkxr — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 20, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star, No. 10 in NJ, No. 31 ATH & No. 493 overall

High School Position: RB, OLB (6’1, 215lbs)

Projected College Position: Running Back

High School: Notre Dame

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Most Notable Offers: Marshall, Maryland

The running back position was a strength for Rutgers last season. Of course, this was led by the Big Ten’s lead rusher Kyle Monangai. He will be back for one final year, along with Samuel Brown. Aaron Young entered the transfer portal, which means there will be some snaps that could be given to Winowich.

It will be interesting to see early on if Winowich is able together some time against non-conference teams. Rutgers has given snaps to young running backs early in their careers over the last few years. With Monangai back, this gives the Scarlet Knights a chance to take their tie with Winowich, or to use his speed and athleticism on special teams in 2024.