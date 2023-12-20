2024 Early Signing Period: AJ Surace signs with Rutgers Football

The importance of keeping players home is something that cannot be stressed enough. Greg Schiano has worked at this and it has worked at the most important position on the field. The No. 1 quarterback in New Jersey AJ Surace has signed to stay home and play for the Scarlet Knights.

Get ready to fire the cannons, Rutgers Nation



Let’s get to work, @aj_surace12 pic.twitter.com/KgvrBvMpnI — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 20, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 11 in NJ, No. 34 QB & No. 515 overall

High School Position: QB (6’2, 210lbs)

Projected College Position: Quarterback

High School: Notre Dame

Hometown: Lawrenceville, NJ

Most Notable Offers: Michigan State, Tennessee, Pitt, Duke, Boston College

The quarterback position is one that Rutgers has been searching for and looking to improve over the years. Surace is the QB recruit for the 2024 class and has the potential to be a good one. Many evaluators project Surace to be a Power Five starter and could be the future of Rutgers Football.

A three-year starter at Notre Dame, Surace continued to get better as the years went on. As a senior, he finished with 1,862 passing yards to go with 26 touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 909 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns. Surace has all the tools to be a successful quarterback at the next level, including his overall mentality.