2024 Early Signing Period: Korey Duff Jr. signs with Rutgers Football

Greg Schiano has recruited the state of New York well and for the third consecutive year, Rutgers has landed the No. 1 overall player in the state. Korey Duff Jr. has officially signed with the Scarlet Knights and brings his great size and playmaking ability.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star, No. 1 in NY, No. 14 TE & No. 260 overall

High School Position: WR, TE (6’5, 207 lbs)

Projected College Position: Wide Receiver

High School: St. Anthony’s

Hometown: Melville, NY

Most Notable Offers: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Pitt, Miami, Duke, Arizona State, North Carolina, Kansas

Rutgers is in desperate need of pass catchers, which means Duff could be thrown right into the mix. Christian Dremel will return after finishing with 34 catches this season. We have seen freshmen come in and produce for Rutgers, including Ian Strong, and Duff could be the next. Schiano hit the transfer portal and landed the top FCS receiver in Dymere Miller but there is still room for more.

At 6-foot-5, Duff has the potential to play wide receiver but can double as a tight end if needed. Due to the immediate need, Duff has a chance to hit the ground running and develop in a big way from January into the summer months. There is no doubt that Duff will insert his name in some capacity and battle for playing time right away.