2024 Early Signing Period: Sam Pilof signs with Rutgers Football

The middle of the defense is the strength of the Scarlet Knights and it has a chance to stay this way for years to come. Sam Pilof is coming out of Wisconsin to join the Scarlet Knights for the 2024 season.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 10 in WI, No. 111 LB & No. 1312 overall

High School Position: LB, TE (6’3, 210lbs)

Projected College Position: Linebacker

High School: Middleton

Hometown: Middleton, WI

Most Notable Offers: Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa State

Pilof held multiple Big Ten offers, including from his home-star Badgers, but he is committed and signed to joining the Scarlet Knights. Greg Schiano has another future playmaker in the middle of the defense.

The linebacker position was the strength of Rutgers this season. Both Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure have announced their returns for next season. Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker are third-year players that will also be throw into the mix. If all goes right and the defense remains healthy, Pilof has a chance to learn and watch some veteran players who know what it is like to compete in the Big Ten. This would allow Pilof to turn in a redshirt year and enter the 2025 season ready to make an impact.