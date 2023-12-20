2024 Early Signing Period: Aaris Bethea signs with Rutgers Football

Greg Schiano is no stranger to adding defensive lineman. In the Big Ten, the play in the trenches can decide games over the course of the entire season. Aaris Bethea officially becomes a Scarlet Knights and brings she, athleticism, and a winning pedigree with him.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 6 in NY, No. 109 DL & No. 910 overall

High School Position: DL (6’2, 250lbs)

Projected College Position: Defensive Line

High School: Erasmus Hall

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Most Notable Offers: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

Schiano has continued recruiting Erasmus Hall and added another alum, joining linebacker Moses Walker. Bethea will enter in January and gain some necessary experience at the next level. In the Big Ten, it is important to get the young guys ready for the change in size, speed, and overall competition.

Rutgers will lose Mayan Ahanotu and Isaiah Iton from this year’s team. Kyonte Hamilton will return in the middle of the defensive line, along with Aaron Lewis on the edge. Rutgers is also expected to hit the transfer portal to land some depth but Bethea has a chance to find himself on the backend of the depth chart right away. Once he comes to Piscataway, Bethea will be able to add more size and prepare himself for competition at the next level.