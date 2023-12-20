2024 Early Signing Period: Kenny Jones signs with Rutgers Football

Rutgers saw a big improvement up front along the offensive line with Pat Flaherty taking over as coach. Now, the unit gets another signee with Kenny Jones. The Delran tackle will stay home and head to Piscataway to join the Scarlet Knights.

We are headed back to New Jersey!



Welcome home, @KennyJones_77 pic.twitter.com/mdHbaECNxW — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 20, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 30 in NJ, No. 117 IOL & No. 1444 overall

High School Position: OL, DL (6’4, 260lbs)

Projected College Position: Offensive Lineman

High School: Delran

Hometown: Delran, NJ

Most Notable Offers: Temple

Both sides of the ball are important in the trenches in Big Ten play. Rutgers gets a big body to stay home in Jones, who comes from Delran. In Schiano’s tenure, the offensive line has been an issue but it took a major step forward this season and was reliable all season long.

The Scarlet Knights will return Hollin Pierce and Bryan Felter next season. Schiano has shown that he likes to shuffle pieces along the offensive line, which means all hands on deck.