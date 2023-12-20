2024 Early Signing Period: Antonio White signs with Rutgers Football

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights prioritized the secondary in this recruiting cycle and Antonio White is one of their major additions. The future Scarlet Knight made it official on Wednesday morning.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star, No. 45 in Georgia, No. 40 safety & No. 383 overall

High School Position: S, WR (6’2, 170lbs)

Projected College Position: Safety

High School: Parkview

Hometown: Lilburn, GA

Most Notable Offers: Auburn, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Kansas State, James Madison

Rutgers will return three starters at the safety position next season after the announcement from Flip Dixon over the weekend. After that, there is a glaring need for depth and White could be one of the pieces that works his way onto the depth chart.

White, who doubled has a receiver in high school, has excellent ball skills and can be considered a ballhawk in the secondary. The future is bright for the Georgia product but it might be coming sooner than we expect — at least on special teams. White’s skillset makes him a threat right away and Schiano will likely find a way to get him on the field when possible.

As the season goes on, especially in the Big Ten portion of the year, the defense will be looking to add some fresh legs. White, along with fellow signee Kaj Sanders, will be in the mix to get some reps in the secondary.