2024 Early Signing Period: Kaj Sanders signs with Rutgers Football

Rutgers landed one of the top players in New Jersey playing for powerhouse Bergen Catholic. Kaj Sanders held many big-time offers but decided to stay home and commit to Greg Schiano and the up-and-coming Rutgers program.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 9 in NJ, No. 62 safety & No. 411 overall

High School Position: Athlete (6’1, 185 lbs)

Projected College Position: Safety

High School: Bergen Catholic

Hometown: Oradell, NJ

Most Notable Offers: Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Miami, Minnesota, Duke

Kaj Sanders becomes the first signee for the Scarlet Knights during the early period, and he is a big one. The athlete in high school is expected to make an impact in the secondary for Rutgers during his career.

Sanders starred on both sides of the ball during his time at Bergen Catholic. He is a 1,000-yard rusher that also led the defensive charge. He brings excellent athleticism and agility to the field, along with speed and awareness. Sanders is the perfect addition for a secondary that could look to improve depth.

Flip Dixon, Desmond Igbinosun, and Shaquan Loyal return as starters next season. Sanders has a chance to land a spot on the depth chart and spend some time on special teams due to his speed. Of the incoming freshmen, Sanders has one of the best chances to contribute right away in his first year.