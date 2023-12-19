Robert Longerbeam announces return to Rutgers for 2024 season

Rutgers continues to get good news for the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, Robert Longerbeam announced his return to Piscataway for the 2024 season. After many defensive starters already committed to returning, Longerbeam completes the long list.

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will have many leaders of his defense back next season. Over the weekend, Flip Dixon officially announced his return, joining linebackers Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure, along with Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey along the defensive line.

In 2023, Longerbeam totaled a career-high 38 tackles to go along with eight passes defenses, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception.

Offensively, Rutgers will return the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Kyle Monangai. The Scarlet Knights will also retain offensive lineman Hollin Pierce and Bryan Felter and wide receiver Christian Dremel.

Rutgers had one of the best defenses in the Big Ten and made noise nationally as well. With many returning starters on that side of the ball, the Scarlet Knights will enter the 2024 season with high expectations.