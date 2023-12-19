Rutgers Football: 2024 Early Signing Period Headquarters

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class begins Wednesday, December 20th and the Scarlet Knights intend to have many recruits put the pen to paper.

The Scarlet Knights are currently preparing for an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl. Rutgers turned in its first six-win season in close to a decade and things are looking up moving forward. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Greg Schiano and company have retained many key starters on both sides of the ball. Now, there will be another group of players entering the program as freshmen who have a chance to contribute for years to come.

