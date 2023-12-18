Rutgers Football: Scarlet Knights land top FCS transfer, defense remains intact

It was another busy weekend for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has made waves in recent weeks as it prepares for its appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28. Many key players for the Scarlet Knights have decided to return for the 2024. This trend continued but Schiano also landed one of the top transfers in FCS.

On Sunday, top FCS wide receiver and former Monmouth Hawk Dymere Miller announced his commitment to Rutgers. The two sides have been linked since Miller entered the portal and he made it official over the weekend.

In 2023, Miller led all of FCS with 1,293 receiving yards on 92 catches and also and eight touchdowns.

The passing attack for Rutgers was virtually nonexistent in 2023 and it was because of the inconsistent play from both quarterback and wide receivers. The Scarlet Knights hosted its first quarterback transfer over the weekend in Minnesota’s Athan Kaliakmanis. Athan’s brother and Golden Gopher wide receiver Dino also visited Piscataway. It is clear that the Scarlet Knights want to improve the offensive side of the ball and Miller will go a long way in doing so.

While the offense received great news, the defense continued to retain its major weapons.

Flip Dixon also announced that he will be returning to Rutgers in 2024 on Sunday. The Minnesota transfer became a full-time starter in the secondary for Rutgers and finished third on the team with 70 tackles while becoming one of the best safeties in the Big Ten.

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will have many leaders of his defense back next season. Dixon now joined linebackers Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure, along with Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey along the defensive line.

In an era of NIL where the transfer portal has become extremely active in college football, Schiano has been able to retain many of his top players. After a 6-6 season that will end in a bowl game, Rutgers will enter the offseason and the eventual 2024 season with expectations once again.