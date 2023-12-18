Rutgers commits Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey to meet in City of Palms Classic

Rutgers nation, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will officially take the court together for the first time as Scarlet Knight commits — but it will not be as teammates.

Instead, fans can watch the two future stars go head-to-head during the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday.

The action from Fort Myers, FL will begin on Monday but the state of New Jersey will be tuning into NBATv on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to watch Don Bosco Prep take on McEachern. The New Jersey power will face the former City of Palms champion and Scarlet Knight fans will have eyes on both teams.

After months of speculation, Harper made his commitment to Rutgers official and will be joining Bailey, who committed back in January. This pairs the No. 2 and No. 3 players in the Class of 2024 and gives Rutgers third-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Of course, this is not the first time that these two commits will take the floor together but it will be the first where they are officially Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell is expected to be in attendance to watch this matchup and this should not be a surprise.

During Harper’s recruitment, Pikiell and other coaches have traveled around the state to watch Don Bosco play other powerhouses within the state, such as Camden and Roselle Catholic. It did not stop there. Pikiell and three assistants were present at Peach Jam in July to watch Harper while also taking the trip to Hungary where he competed in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

In August, Bailey and Harper both took part in the annual Slam Magazine Summer Classic Game. That was the third time that Bailey and Harper were able to share the floor. On August 12, the duo represented Team FUTR at Under Armour’s Elite 24 event in Atlanta. Earlier in August, Bailey and Harper participated in Curry Camp 2023 in San Francisco.

Both Bailey and Harper will enjoy a final high school season playing for powerhouses before they get to team up and bring basketball fully back to Piscataway. On Tuesday, it will be a chance for fans to fully acknowledge and witness the level of play that will be coming to Piscataway come 2024.