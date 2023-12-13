Greg Schiano agrees to contract extension through 2030

Greg Schiano has called Rutgers a developmental program and he will now get even more time to build it.

After leading Rutgers to a 6-6 record for the first time since 2014, Schiano has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him as head coach in Piscataway through 2030. Schiano will be paid $6.25 million next season.

“I would like to thank President Holloway, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, the Board of Governors and our entire team for their continued belief in what we are building,” said Schiano. “Rutgers is home to my family and me, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to build a championship program right here in New Jersey.”

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced the news on Wednesday.

“This is a great day for Rutgers Athletics,” said Hobbs. “In four years, Coach Schiano has transformed our program, this year resulting in bowl eligibility. Continuity is critical in building winning programs. We have the right leader and the right staff to lead the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead.”

Schiano led Rutgers to six wins this season for the first time in nearly a decade. The Scarlet Knights tied a program record with three Big Ten wins and improved on the defensive side of the ball while featuring the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Kyle Monangai.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 19th in the nation in total defense allowing 313.7 yards per game. They were also 11th in passing yards allowed (175.9) and ninth in red zone defense. Opponents scored 21 points per game against Rutgers, which was 27th nationally.

Off the field, Schiano has made it a priority to keep his players successful in the classroom. Since his return to Rutgers in 2020, Rutgers has had 195 honorees to the Academic All-Big Ten list and recorded the highest GPA in team history during Spring 2023.

Schiano has retained many top players on both sides of the ball heading into 2024. Now, the success of this season adds more good news in the form of a contract extension. Rutgers will continue to prepare to take on Miami on Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.