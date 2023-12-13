Rutgers to host transfer QB Athan Kaliakmanis this weekend

Rutgers will host a Big Ten transfer quarterback this weekend and it is one with ties to the current Scarlet Knights coaching staff.

Athan Kaliakmanis, who started for Minnesota this season, will be in Piscataway this weekend to visit with Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Minnesota WR and Athan’s brother, Dino Kaliakmanis, will also visit.

Kaliakmanis was recruited by offensive coordinator Kirk CIarrocca out of high school, where he was a four-star recruit and No. 26 quarterback in the Class of 2021. He was also ranked No. 6 overall in the state of Illinois.

Kaliakmanis started 17 games for Minnesota over the course of his career and stepped into the starting role permanently this season. He threw for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Kaliakmanis completed 53% of his passes as Minnesota finished 5-7 with a 3-6 record in conference play.

Both Kaliakmanis brothers will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers should be active in the transfer portal, looking at both quarterbacks and wide receivers. Kaliakmanis becomes the first transfer to take a visit following the completion of the regular season.