Rutgers Basketball establishes “The Knights of Honor” to acknowledge the best in program history

The Rutgers Men’s Basketball program will induct the inaugural class of the newly established “The Knights of Honor” during the 2023-24 season.

“The Knights of Honor” will recognize the best that the program has had to offer over the course of its history. Former guard Mike Dabney, forward Hollis Copeland, and guard Eddie Jordan will be the first class into the group, which will be honored on Sunday, Jan. 28 vs. Purdue.

“As a program, we believed it was time to go back through the years and honor the most successful Scarlet Knights men’s basketball players,” Pikiell said in a press release. “We have a storied history within our program, and we look forward to bringing back some of our greats to Jersey Mike’s Arena to be honored. We have produced and will continue to produce players who will be honored and retired for years to come.”

All three inaugural members were part of the 1975-76 Final Four team. They will be memorialized at Jersey Mike’s Arena along with Bob Lloyd (14), Phil Sellers (12), and James Bailey (20), who all have their numbers retired by the Scarlet Knights.

Mike Dabney is currently fourth in program history with 1,902 points. Hailing from East Orange, Dabney stayed home to play his college basketball and became an honorable mention All-American for the Scarlet Knights. During Rutgers’ run to the Final Four, Dabney averaged 19.2 points and led the team with 110 steals.

Hollis Copeland is right behind Dabney in points scored, ranking fifth with 1,769. His 850 rebounds are also sixth all-time in program history. During his career, the 6-foot-6 forward posted 14.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. He was an honorable mention All-American in 1977.

Eddie Jordan ran point for the 1975-76 Scarlet Knights, who finished 26-0 during the regular season. Jordan is still the all-time leader in program history with 585 assists and 220 steals. He is also seventh in scoring (1,632).

This new tradition gives Rutgers Basketball a chance once a year to acknowledge the all-time greats in program history over the years.