Rutgers Wrestling: A look into the impressive start by the Scarlet Knights

The Rutgers wrestling team has started hot this year winning five out of its first six team matches, three of which came as shut out wins for the Scarlet Knights. As of right now, the Knights are the No. 15 team in the nation.

The Knights kicked off their season on a California road trip, where they took on Duke and Cal Poly. The Knights swept their opponents in the Golden State by a combined match score of 78-10. After coming back to the banks, they had some trouble in their first match when they returned home as their only loss of the season came by a score of 19-12 to No.8 Virginia Tech on November 17th.

Rebounding from this loss, the Knights breezed through their next three matches against Edinboro, Princeton, and Buffalo, shutting out both the Fighting Scots and the Bison.

The Knight’s victory against Princeton is particularly notable because not only did they beat an old in-state rival, but they also ensured that the Big-Ivy trophy would be staying in Piscataway another year. This adds to the Knight’s impressive run over the Tigers as they have beaten Princeton nine times in their last 10 matches. The effort this time was led by 197-pounder John Poznanski as he was able to overcome an early deficit and upset top 10 wrestler Luke Stout. The 184-pounder Brian Soldano also secured a win over a ranked foe this match defeating No. 23 Nate Dugan, 5-4.

The Knight’s next match will be on Saturday, January 6th in Philadelphia as they travel to take on No. 19 Penn. The Knights will be looking to add their first ranked team win to their resume before beginning Big Ten competition.