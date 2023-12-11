Kyle Monangai announces return for 2024 season

The bright spot of the Rutgers’ offense and leading rusher in the Big Ten will return for more in 2024.

Kyle Monangai is planning to return to the Scarlet Knights for his fifth season. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors after leading the conference with 1,099 rushing yards. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news.

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights continue to retain some key pieces on both sides of the ball for next season. Offensively, Monangai’s announcement follows offensive lineman Hollin Pierce and Bryan Felter and wide receiver Christian Dremel.

Joe Harasymiak will also retain leaders of his defense. Linebackers Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure will be back, along with Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey along the defensive line.

Monangai will return after putting together one of the best seasons on the ground in Rutgers’ history. He became the eighth Scarlet Knight to rush for 1,000 yards in program history. His 1,099 yards led the Big Ten and totaled seven touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry over the course of 12 games.

Monangai totaled 100 or more rushing yards in six games this season. His season-high came against Temple where he carried the ball 28 times for 165 yards. He followed that up with 143 yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech.

The Rutgers’ offense left plenty to be desired in 2023 but the ground game was strong from the opening weeks. Monangai will return next season with All-Big Ten and All-American potential in the backfield.