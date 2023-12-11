Rutgers Football: Mohamed Toure’s return solidifies defense for 2024

The college football offseason has turned into a free agency period with the transfer portal being at the forefront.

As Rutgers prepares for its first legitimate bowl game in nearly a decade, the team has been receiving good news from the defensive side of the ball. On Saturday, the final piece was put into place to ensure that the defense will be top notch once again.

Mohamed Toure took to Twitter to announce that he will be returning to Piscataway for the 2024 season. Toure, the leader of the Scarlet Knight defense, made an immediate impact this season after returning from a torn ACL that kept him sidelines for 2022.

Revenge Toure PT ✌ … pic.twitter.com/xQ6NQe3KnI — Mohamed Toure (@mohamed_1k) December 10, 2023

Toure became the fourth Rutgers starter to announce his return. He will return to join Tyreem Powell in the middle of the defense while Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey will also be back along the defensive line. Max Melton declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and Flip Dixon has yet to announce his decision.

Toure gave Rutgers a boost right away this season. He started and played in all 12 games, totaling 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble, and two pass break-ups.

Joe Harasymiak has done incredible work in just two years at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights took a major step forward this season, ranking 28th nationally in total defense allowing 333.1 yards per game and 34th in scoring defense (22.6).

The Scarlet Knights have one more game left this season before fully attacking the offseason. Rutgers will take on Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28. Rutgers has not won a game since Oct. 21 vs. Indiana after ending the year with four consecutive losses.

Looking ahead to 2024, there are many changes and improvements that can be made on the offensive side of the ball but Harasymiak’s unit has a chance to be as strong as ever.