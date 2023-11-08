Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Iowa

Want to watch a football game this weekend with some fireworks? Or maybe a game where there are some points score at all? Maybe skip this one.

Rutgers will travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes in what is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the season.

First one to 10 might win this one. Below, take a look at some recent betting trends between Rutgers and Iowa.

Rutgers at Iowa Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Iowa -115 | Rutgers +105

Iowa -115 | Rutgers +105 Against the Spread (ATS): Iowa -1 (-115) | Rutgers +1 (-105)

Iowa -1 (-115) | Rutgers +1 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): Over 28.5 (-110) | Under 28.5 (-110)

Rutgers at Iowa Trends

This is going to be a hard game to judge off trends. Instead, just look at the two teams taking the field on Saturday.

It is difficult to judge because it is uncharted territory. The total of 28.5 is the lowest opening number ever. It is no surprise to see that seven of nine Iowa games this season have gone under the number. We are talking about one of the worst offenses in the nation.

For Rutgers, let’s face it, the schedule has been favorable and has yielded certain results. Out of nine games for the Scarlet Knights, five have gone over. Iowa is an elite defensive team. It is important to look at Rutgers against this caliber. Well, it scored seven against Michigan, 13 against Wisconsin, and 16 against Ohio State. That tells you all you need to know.

Gavin Wimsatt is currently 110th in the nation, or dead last, in completion percentage at 49%, according to NCAA stats. Yes, Kyle Monangai has led a strong rushing attack for Rutgers but you have to be able to throw the football. Rutgers has shown that it cannot.

This game will come down to which team can make one play. That is all it might take to come out on top on Saturday.