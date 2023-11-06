Rutgers Football vs. Iowa set to make college football history

Rutgers Football made history by being part of the first game in 1869, marking the town as the “Birthplace of College Football.”

On Saturday, Rutgers has a chance to be apart of more history but this is not the kind you want to brag about.

The Scarlet Knights are preparing to travel to Iowa this weekend for a matchup between two great defensive teams. Apparently, the oddsmakers agree that both teams play defense well but cannot score. According to BetOnline, the total for this game is set at 28.5.

USA Today reported that as of now, this would be the lowest total ever in a college football game. This breaks two other marks that were also set this year.

Iowa has been featured in all three. The Hawkeyes have become one of the best defensive teams in the nation over the years but Brian Ferentz has really dragged down the offense.

Just three weeks ago, Iowa and Minnesota opened at 30.5. The Hawkeyes broke this record once again as last week’s matchup with Northwestern opened at 29.5. Spoiler alert, both games went under and did not have a threat of points been at a premium.

With Rutgers coming to town, Iowa could outdo itself once again.

This matchup will feature two of the worst passing attacks in the conference. Rutgers is averaging 150.5 passing yards in Big Ten games. Iowa is at the bottom of the pack with 90.8 per game. Iowa is also tied for last in the conference with 13.5 points per Big Ten game. Rutgers is not lighting up the scoreboard at 19.7.

The Scarlet Knights have run the ball well, ranking third in Big Ten play with 147.5 yards per game. Ultimately, this has not translated in Big Ten play to consistent points. Against a defense like Iowa, Rutgers will struggle to move the ball — at leas this is what Vegas thinks.