Rutgers set to host No. 1 Ohio State: The ultimate measuring stick

Rutgers is bowl eligible with six wins for the first time since 2014. Is it time to just lay down and count the days until bowl season?

Not this afternoon as the No. 1 Buckeyes come to town.

Is Rutgers expected to win this game? Not at all. Is it possible? Put your heart aside and the answer is most likely no. Right now, that means nothing. It’s time for Rutgers to put up a fight in this matchup.

The Scarlet Knights have a strong defense. Make the game ugly. Run the ball effectively. Protect Gavin Wimsatt. The offense has shown its game plan over the first eight games and it will likely be the same here. Defensively, get after Kyle McCord and attempt to contain Marvin Harrison Jr. in the secondary. Vegas has the spread under 20 and that alone shows somewhat respect to what Rutgers has done this season.

Whether you are in the building or watching from home, support for the 6-2 Scarlet Knights should be at an all-time high!

No, Rutgers might not be on the level of an Ohio State or a Michigan but Greg Schiano has the team going in the right direction. This year, that direction is a bowl game. Saturday gives the team a chance to measure itself against the best and show the country that it truly belongs in the Big Ten.