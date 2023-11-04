Rutgers Football Week 10 Game Thread vs. No. 1 Ohio State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Ohio State at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy with a 4% chance of rain, 4 mph winds
TV: CBS with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen, Eddie Kalegi, & Arnav Sarkar; Audacy app, SiriusXM 99 or 203, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Ohio State leads all-time 9-0, last meeting Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 in 2022.
Ohio State SB Nation Site: Land-Grant Holy Land
GAME DAY— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 4, 2023
12:00 PM ET
@CBS
#1 Ohio State
Military Appreciation Day
Student ️ ⬇️https://t.co/g5pxqh59by pic.twitter.com/gbVOO0Gpkj
