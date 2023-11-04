 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Week 10 Game Thread vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Join us for all of the action between the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes!

By Greg Patuto
new

Rutgers v Indiana Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Ohio State at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy with a 4% chance of rain, 4 mph winds

TV: CBS with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen, Eddie Kalegi, & Arnav Sarkar; Audacy app, SiriusXM 99 or 203, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Ohio State leads all-time 9-0, last meeting Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 in 2022.

Ohio State SB Nation Site: Land-Grant Holy Land

