OTB Staff Roundtable Week 10 Predictions: Ohio State at Rutgers

Rutgers got to enjoy its most exciting bye week in recent memory after getting to 6-2 on the year.

How will the Scarlet Knights return? With the No. 1 Buckeyes coming to town.

Check out how our staff here at OTB sees this game playing out tomorrow afternoon.

Greg Patuto: Marvin Harrison Jr. And (maybe) Elena Egbuka against this Rutgers secondary? Ugly. Rutgers is 6-2 and bowl eligible but let’s face it, the talent gap is enormous. The gauntlet begins now Rutgers will look to find another win somewhere this season but it won’t be here. Ohio State 38, Rutgers 10.

Matt Forno: It’s weird watching Ohio State not score 40+ points a game, right? Are they a team that capable of doing that? Absolutely, but that is not the identity of this team. Everyone is familiar with Marvin Harrison Jr (Maserati Marv according to Gus Johnson). He’s virtually unstoppable and capable of beating some teams all on his own. But to be very honest, the identity of this Ohio State team has to be their defense. The Buckeye defense is arguably the best of the conference, which means they are one of the best in the country. Rutgers defense is also very good, but the main difference is our players didn’t have 4 and 5 stars next to their name as high school recruits. Rutgers will need to play a perfect game on offense in order to win this game. Controlling the clock won’t be enough to win this game, so Kirk Ciarrocca needs to find ways to score touchdowns (not field goals). Not an easy task. I do, however, think there is a path to win this game: FORCE TURNOVERS. Buckeye QB and NJ Native, Kyle McCord is dealing with an ankle injury but should play on Saturday. With that being said, he is not very mobile and has turned the ball over recently (2 INTs and 1 fumble at Wisco). Can the Rutgers defense prove it deserves to be respected as a top unit in the country? Without Tyreem Powell, I’m not sure this will be the game where we get that respect. Maybe special teams find a way to get points on the board. Rutgers fights, but comes up short (I want to be wrong SO bad). BONUS: Desmond Igbinosun will have the chance to show lil bro Davison why he made the WRONG choice to not stay home and rep JERSEY! Ohio State 30 Rutgers 12

John Dean: This is the one game on the schedule that Rutgers has not been able to keep a game close yet. Ohio State has come in with high octane offenses and run Rutgers off the field. However the quarterback situation is not as good as its been in years past. Justin Fields and CJ Stroud are a clear level above Kyle McCord(who is still really good). In my opinion this gives Rutgers its best chance yet to have a respectable game against the Buckeyes. If Rutgers can somewhat contain Treveyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr then I think the Scarlet Knights can keep this a game into the third and fourth quarter. I do think eventually the defense will wear down and Ohio State pulls away late, but some turnovers and special teams plays will keep the Scarlet Knights close. Ohio State 31 Rutgers 14

Bonus Prediction: Wrestling starts off 2-0 Friday night!