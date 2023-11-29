Rutgers Football: Kyle Monangai headlines All-Big Ten selections

The Big Ten announced its annual awards for both offense and defense this week.

On Wednesday, the offensive selections were made and Kyle Monangai headlined the group for the Scarlet Knights.

Monangai totaled 1,099 yards on 217 carries for an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. He scored seven touchdowns and was named consensus Second Team All-Big Ten

Monangai eclipsed the 100-yard mark six times this season, including the final game of the year that took him over 1,000 for the year.

Other Scarlet Knights honored include Hollin Pierce, who was selected Honorable Mention by coaches. Pierce was also Honorable Mention by media along with Bryan Felter, Johnny Langan, and Gus Zilinskas.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rutgers did not have a player named to any of the three teams but totaled Honorable Mention selections.

By coaches, the selections were Mohamed Toure, Aaron Lewis, and Max Melton. The media selected those three as well along with Deion Jennings, Flip Dixon, Mayan Ahanotu, and Robert Longerbeam.

Jai Patel was named Third Team All-Big Ten by media and a honorable mention by coaches. Patel took over as the primary kick this season during his sophomore year and made 14 of his 16 field goal attempts. This includes a long of 51 and 5-for-6 from 40 or more yards. Patel also made 29 of his 30 extra point attempts.