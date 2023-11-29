Rutgers Football: Top QBs to target in the transfer portal

It is not guaranteed that Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will target a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Following the season-finale loss to Maryland on Saturday, Schiano had plenty of good things to say about Gavin Wimsatt:

“What I think is he’s truly developed in a very big way. He is the quarterback of a team that’s going to a Bowl game. And as I said, you just go down the list of the guys that aren’t, and he’s the quarterback of that team. 18 touchdowns himself this year, you know, either throwing or running. I mean, yeah, he’s not ready yet. Consistency comes last. But he’s done some really good stuff. Today weren’t his best day, but I can say that for a lot of guys. One guy does not a team make; it’s everybody playing together, everybody executing together, and we just need to continue to improve.”

What we do know is that the Rutgers offense was one of the worst in the nation despite having a capable runner in Kyle Monangai and improved offensive line. Wimsatt completed a putrid 47.8% of his passes and had just nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. The fact remains, Wimsatt did not improve his ability throw the football. We know exactly what we did entering the season — that the arm strength and athleticism were there. Wimsatt did not become consistent using his arm.

If Schiano does target a quarterback in the transfer portal, which could make a big difference in the offense next season, there are many targets available.

Below, take a look at some potential targets for Rutgers:

Of course, this does not include the top targets in the nation. Will Howard (Kansas State) will have a choice of many top suitors. As will Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State). Washington State’s Cam Ward allegedly has seven-figure offers from multiple schools around the country.

This does not mean that there are not beneficial names left in the portal that would improve Rutgers right away.

EJ Warner, Temple

This could be an interesting option for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have seen EJ Warner twice over the last two years. He is a young quarterback with plenty of experience throwing the football. Warner has completed 59% of his passes while totaling over 6,000 yards with 41 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. For his career, Warner has played to a 126.6 QBR.

Plain and simple, Warner has been a good quarterback on a bad team. Is Rutgers a quarterback away? Not necessarily. Is it better than Temple? Big, big yes. Warner is not far away geographically and could improve the passing attack for the Scarlet Knights.

Cole Snyder, Buffalo

Cole Snyder threw just 31 passes for Rutgers in three years. Could Schiano go back in time a bit? Snyder made the decision to transfer to Buffalo and started for the last two years. He has attempted over 800 passes over the last two years. It would be interesting to see Snyder return to Piscataway. It seems highly unlikely but anything is possible.

Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross

Matthew Skula has played a lot of football, put up big numbers, and has won a lot of games. Holy Cross is 11-0 and Skula is a finalist for the FCS Player of the Year. It would be a major step up in competition but it could also be an improvement for Rutgers. It is unknown what the market for Skula will be coming from the FCS but Rutgers could make a call.

Skula threw for 1,724 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He used his legs effectively totaling 1,247 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Big Ten will also see some shake ups in the transfer portal. There will be multiple quarterbacks available including:

Katin Houser, Michigan State

Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

The bottom line is, Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will have their pick if they want to bring in another quarterback. Even though Schiano said good things abut Wimsatt on Saturday, the thought has to at least be floating around the coaching staff.