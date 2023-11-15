Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Penn State

Rutgers is coming off one of its worst performances of the season and what is waiting? A trip to Beaver Stadium to take on a Penn State team that likes to dominate the Scarlet Knights.

It was a 22-0 loss in Iowa City on Saturday in a game where the offensive struggles reached rock bottom, while also not being completely unpredictable. Greg Schiano spoke out in defense of his team and the program but those words could become mute if Rutgers performs like it has in the past against the Nittany Lions.

Below, take a look at some recent betting trends between Rutgers and Penn State.

Rutgers at Penn State Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Penn State -1400 | Rutgers +825

Penn State -1400 | Rutgers +825 Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State -20.5 (-105) | Rutgers +20.5 (-115)

Penn State -20.5 (-105) | Rutgers +20.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): Over 41 (-110) | Under 41 (-110)

Rutgers at Penn State Trends

Rutgers is 1-26 all-time against Penn State. Not only has Rutgers not been able to win, or compete, against Penn State but it has been unable to score points.

In 2022, the Scarlet Knights reached double-digits in a 55-10 loss to Penn State. This was the first time scoring 10 points against the Nittany Lions since 2014, a 13-10 loss. Rutgers has not scored over 10 points in this matchup since 1995.

Here’s another one — Rutgers and Penn State have played nine times since 2014. The combined score in those games is 255-49. And to top it all off, Rutgers brings one of the worst offenses in the country to State College this weekend. Let’s get into some trends.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-2-2 ATS this season. They entered their last game as a one-point underdog but of course, if Iowa converted just a safety in the game, it would have been enough cover. Rutgers has pushes against large numbers when facing Michigan and Ohio State. Penn State is 7-3 ATS this season. Early on, it is hard to ignore the fact that James Franklin did all he could to cover games, especially against West Virginia running the ball with under 10 seconds left in a game that was decided.

Aa for totals, Rutgers has seen five go over and under in 10 games while Penn State is 6-4 in favor of the over. The number is set at 41 in this game and is just the third game for Rutgers to be set over 40 over the last six weeks. In college football, this should be reached every week but that speaks to the Scarlet Knight offense.

When betting the total, it is difficult to pick a side. It might just be better to stay away. Why? Rutgers defense is going to compete for full 60 minutes and make it difficult for Penn State when possible. On the other hand, Rutgers will not light up the scoreboard. In those nine games since 2014, Rutgers has been shutout twice and held under seven points five times.

The play here would be the spread and 20.5 points might not be enough. The Nittany Lions have become used to sticking it to Rutgers and making it as uneven as possible. Since 2014, Rutgers has kept the margin of victory for Penn State under 20 points just twice.

This year, 20.5 points might not be enough. Penn State is coming off a loss to Michigan and has to be looking to make a frustration statement after once again falling to the top two teams in the conference. For the Nittany Lions, Rutgers seems to be coming to town just in time.