Rutgers Football Week 11 Game Thread vs. Iowa

It’s the “Take the Under” Game thread.
All eyes on No. 5 and his status.
Rutgers Availability Report:
OUT
- Chris Long, WR
- Tyreem Powell, LB
- Bo Mascoe, DB
- Naseim Brantley, WR
- Tyler Needham, OL
- Joe De Croce, OL
QUESTIONABLE
- Kyle Monangai, RB
- Johnny Langan, TE
- Rene Konga, DL
- Mayan Ahanotu, DL
Iowa Availability Report
Out
- DB T.J. Hall
- RB Terrell Washington
- WR Reese Osgood
- LB Zach Twedt
- OL Beau Stephens
- TE Luke Lachey
- TE Steven Stilianos
Questionable
- WR Diante Vines
- RB Deavin Hilson
- OL Rusty Feth
- OL Logan Jones
