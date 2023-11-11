 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Week 11 Game Thread vs. Iowa

Kyle Monangai questionable to start

By John Catapano (Spacecat)
Rutgers Athletics

It’s the “Take the Under” Game thread.

All eyes on No. 5 and his status.

Rutgers Availability Report:

OUT

  • Chris Long, WR
  • Tyreem Powell, LB
  • Bo Mascoe, DB
  • Naseim Brantley, WR
  • Tyler Needham, OL
  • Joe De Croce, OL

QUESTIONABLE

  • Kyle Monangai, RB
  • Johnny Langan, TE
  • Rene Konga, DL
  • Mayan Ahanotu, DL

Iowa Availability Report

Out

  • DB T.J. Hall
  • RB Terrell Washington
  • WR Reese Osgood
  • LB Zach Twedt
  • OL Beau Stephens
  • TE Luke Lachey
  • TE Steven Stilianos

Questionable

  • WR Diante Vines
  • RB Deavin Hilson
  • OL Rusty Feth
  • OL Logan Jones

