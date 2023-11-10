2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 11 Preview at Iowa

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Iowa

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Kick-off: Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy with a 6% chance of rain, 11 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Alec Crouthamel; Audacy app, SiriusXM 385, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Iowa leads all-time 3-0, last meeting Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10 in 2022.

Iowa SB Nation Site: Black Heart Gold Pants

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 101-for-206, 49%, 1,263 yards, 8 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 903 yards on 168 carries, 5.4 ypc, 7 touchdowns

Receiving: Christian Dremel - 28 catches for 363 yards, 13.0 ypc, 3 touchdowns

Defense: Deion Jennings - 65 tackles; Aaron Lewis & Wesley Bailey - 3 sacks; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton, Flip Dixon, Mohamed Toure - 1 interception

Iowa

Passing: Cade McNamara - 46-for-90, 51.1%, 505 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Leshon Williams - 551 yards on 110 carries, 5.0 ypc, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Erick All - 21 catches for 299 yards, 14.2 ypc, 3 touchdowns

Defense: Jay Higgins - 113 tackles, Joe Evans - 4.5 sacks, Sebastian Castro - 3 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Run the ball, punt, don’t turn it over. The game plan is simple.

Rutgers scored 10 points Iowa last season and had two turnovers that led to scores. The Hawkeyes scored on a pick six and fumble return. Those mistakes will have to be avoided if Rutgers wants to win its seventh game. It will also have to run the ball heavily.

Gavin Wimsatt is currently last in the FBS in completion percentage (49%). This is not the right time to open the playbook and let him loose. Wimsatt can make plays with his legs if he can get to the perimeter.

Kyle Monangai is approaching the 1,000-yard mark. He has a chance to get it this weekend if the Scarlet Knights give him the proper workload. Monangai has proven that he can handle the role of a workhorse. This feels like a game where he will have to carry the ball 25-30 times. If this is the case, he should reach 100 yards and 1,000 on the season. Any other plan could be dangerous for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have not been successful through the air and Kirk Ciarrocca has been very bland in this area. Aside from the offensive line improving vastly in pass protection, there is not much to like.

Points will be at a minimum in this game. Rutgers will have to force turnovers and maybe make a play on special teams to gain any sort of advantage.

When Iowa has the ball

Run the ball, punt, don’t turn it over. sound familiar?

There is a reason that this game has the lowest point total of all-time at 28.5. Iowa’s offense is worse than Rutgers and one of the worst in the nation. Brian Ferentz, it is about time and should have happened a long time ago.

Iowa is at the bottom of the Big Ten in points per game in conference play with 13.5 and passing yards with 90.8. It is also not running the ball well, maintaining drives, or anything. There is a reason that this is now the third time that an Iowa game has been the lowest total ever this season.

Last season, the defense scored more points against Rutgers than the offense. It would not be surprising for this to be the case once again. Wimsatt has thrown three pick sixes this season and the Hawkeyes will be aggressive defensively.

Could Rutgers win this game?

It feels like anyone can beat Iowa because of its inept offensive ability. At the same time, the defense is strong and that does not bode well for Rutgers. The short answer is yes, Rutgers can win this game and it is not crazy to expect one either. Despite reaching six wins, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and think that this Rutgers team is ahead of where it is. The matchup will be interesting to see but it is impossible to predict.

Final thoughts

Anyone else have the under in last year’s game? The over hit by two points thanks to two defensive scores by Iowa. It feels like this could be the difference on Saturday once again with these two offenses matching up. It doesn't matter if this game is played in Iowa City, Piscataway, or on the moon, there is no environment that will give either offense an advantage. Defense and special teams — that is the name of the game this weekend.