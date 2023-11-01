Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Ohio State at Rutgers

Rutgers clinched bowl eligibility the week before its bye week with a victory against Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-2 on the season and have reached their highest win total since 2014. Now, the toughest part of the schedule begins with No. 1 Ohio State coming to Piscataway.

Below, check out then betting trends surrounding these two teams this season.

Ohio State at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Ohio State -1100 | Rutgers +700

Ohio State -1100 | Rutgers +700 Against the Spread (ATS): Ohio State -18.5 (-115) | Rutgers +18.5 (-105)

Ohio State -18.5 (-115) | Rutgers +18.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): Over 42.5 (-110) | Under 42.5 (-110)

Ohio State at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers enters the weekend with one of the lowest numbers it has faced against Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are getting 18.5 points on their home field this weekend.

Rutgers has been one of the best teams in the country against the spread. It is 6-1-1 ATS so far. It has also covered three out of the last four games. The only loss ATS came against Michigan State where the Scarlet Knights were a four-point favorite in a 27-24 win. The Scarlet Knights have been strong ATS and have also developed a trend with totals.

This season, Rutgers has seen four games go over and four go under. The Scarlet Knights have seen a total set under 40 three times this season. In those games, the over is 3-0. When a total is set over 40, the under is 1-4. This is a combination of Rutgers playing strong defense but struggling to score the ball.

Ohio State has faced some big numbers and is 4-4 ATS. The Buckeyes have also seen seven of eight games go under the total. The defense is playing as well as it has in recent years.

The concern heading into this matchup would be Rutgers being able to score. The fact that this number is under 20 shows that Rutgers is getting some respect for its start to the season. It would be a major risk to take Rutgers to cover this number, especially if Emeka Egbuka returns on the other side of Marvin Harrison Jr.

If there is a bet to make, it could be the under once again. The trend has been favorable in Ohio State games because of the strength of its defense. It should be able together comfortable once again on Saturday. Rutgers has also been strong defensively so that could be the battle this weekend.