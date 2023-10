After a disappointing loss on the road in Madison, Rutgers hit the midpoint of the season with a record of 4-2 (1-2 in the Big Ten). In the below video, I break down the loss and evaluate the performance of the team midway through the season! With six more games to go, there is plenty of reasons for optimism, but also some areas of concern!

