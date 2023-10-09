Dylan Harper Planning Official Visit Homecoming Weekend

5-star guard Dylan Harper is planning an official visit this weekend and plans to attend Rutgers’s homecoming game against Michigan State. Note to fans: Show up, show out, show the love. Harper has already taken official visits to Indiana and Duke but has yet to “officially” visit Rutgers. Harper has visited unofficially many times, including the football team’s opening game against Northwestern in early September, where he attended with his older brother and Rutgers legend, Ron Harper Jr.

Dylan is currently the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 and plans to visit with Rutgers commit and No. 3-ranked prospect Ace Bailey. Both played at the Slam Summer Classic at Rucker Park in Harlem this past summer. Aaron Breitman of the Scarlet Faithful also shared an update on Dylan Harper’s recruitment, including the latest analysis from Jamie Shaw of On3.

Five-star Dylan Harper claims the top spot for shooting guards in the 2024 class@JasonNCJordan breaks down our new position rankings: https://t.co/pNFj6IKZRQ pic.twitter.com/8m3rzPEYxP — Rivals (@Rivals) October 5, 2023

In addition to Dylan and Ace being on campus, The Knight Society, Rutgers’s NIL community formed by Geo Baker and Eric LeGrand, is hosting KnightFest on Friday, October 13th, at The Barn from 5:30pm to 9:00pm for the men’s basketball program. This is an excellent opportunity homecoming weekend for visiting alums to get more involved. As important as this weekend is for the football team’s bowl prospects, it feels even more significant now with Harper and Bailey on campus together. Let’s hope students and fans turn out en masse to support the past, present, and bright future this homecoming weekend.