Rutgers Football Week 6 Game Thread at Wisconsin

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Rutgers at Wisconsin
Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI
Kick-off: Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 56 degrees, mainly sunny with a 6% chance of rain, 13 mph winds
TV: Peacock with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (color), and Lewis Johnson (sideline)
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Ellis Gordon; Audacy app, SiriusXM 108 or 204, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Wisconsin leads all-time 4-0, last meeting Badgers beat Rutgers 52-3 in 2021
Wisconsin SB Nation Site: Bucky’s 5th Quarter
Rutgers Inactives
- Rene Konga, DL
- Chris Long, WR
- Kessawn Abraham, CB
- Charles Amankwaa, CB
- Bo Mascoe, DB
- Naseim Brantley, WR
- Tyler Needham, OL
- Joe De Croce, OL
Wisconsin Inactives
- Chez Mellusi, RB
- Michael Mack, CB
- Max Lofy, CB
- Cam Fane, WR
- Grady O’Neill, WR
- Jackson Trudgeon, S
- Aaron Witt, LB
- Peyton Lange, OL
- Angel Toombs, TE
- Michael Cerniglia Jr., TE
- Chris Brooks Jr., WR
- Jack Pugh, TE
