Rutgers Football Week 6 Game Thread at Wisconsin

between Rutgers and Wisconsin!

By Greg Patuto
Wagner v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI

Kick-off: Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 56 degrees, mainly sunny with a 6% chance of rain, 13 mph winds

TV: Peacock with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (color), and Lewis Johnson (sideline)

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Ellis Gordon; Audacy app, SiriusXM 108 or 204, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Wisconsin leads all-time 4-0, last meeting Badgers beat Rutgers 52-3 in 2021

Wisconsin SB Nation Site: Bucky’s 5th Quarter

Rutgers Inactives

  • Rene Konga, DL
  • Chris Long, WR
  • Kessawn Abraham, CB
  • Charles Amankwaa, CB
  • Bo Mascoe, DB
  • Naseim Brantley, WR
  • Tyler Needham, OL
  • Joe De Croce, OL

Wisconsin Inactives

  • Chez Mellusi, RB
  • Michael Mack, CB
  • Max Lofy, CB
  • Cam Fane, WR
  • Grady O’Neill, WR
  • Jackson Trudgeon, S
  • Aaron Witt, LB
  • Peyton Lange, OL
  • Angel Toombs, TE
  • Michael Cerniglia Jr., TE
  • Chris Brooks Jr., WR
  • Jack Pugh, TE

