2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 6 Preview at Wisconsin

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI

Kick-off: Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 56 degrees, mainly sunny with a 6% chance of rain, 13 mph winds

TV: Peacock with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (color), and Lewis Johnson (sideline)

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Ellis Gordon; Audacy app, SiriusXM 108 or 204, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Wisconsin leads all-time 4-0, last meeting Badgers beat Rutgers 52-3 in 2021

Wisconsin SB Nation Site: Bucky’s 5th Quarter

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 57-for-106, 53.8%, 733 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 471 yards on 88 carries, 5.4 ypc, 6 touchdowns

Receiving: JaQuae Jackson - 12 catches for 207 yards, 17.3 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Tyreem Powell - 37 tackles; Aaron Lewis - 3 sacks; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton, Flip Dixon - 1 interception

Wisconsin

Passing: Tanner Mordecai - 85-for-128, 66.4%, 876 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Braelon Allen - 371 yards on 52 carries, 7.1 ypc, 6 touchdowns

Receiving: Chimere Dike - 11 catches for 228 yards, 20.7 ypc, 1 touchdown

Defense: Hunter Wohler - 41 tackles, James Thompson Jr. - 3 sacks, Ricardo Hallman - 3 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

It’s clear that Rutgers offense isn't going to open up like we want to anytime soon. If it didn’t happen against Wagner, it is unlikely to happen against Wisconsin.

If that is the case, the Scarlet Knights need to go back to establishing their identity — run the ball, take care of the ball, and don’t commit drive-killing penalties.

This has not been the identity over the years. Penalties have been a major concern during Greg Schiano’s second tenure. Rutgers has committed just 20 penalties in five games. Through those five games, Rutgers has also been unable to establish a No. 1 receiver. Both Christian Dremel and JaQuae Jackson have made big plays but have not taken that next step just yet.

The secondary for Wisconsin has been relatively vulnerable. Something will have to give. Rutgers has been unable to generate a passing attack down the field and it will be interesting to see if it happens here.

The Scarlet Knights will look to establish the run early and maintain drives. If they can do this and hit some quick passes, they should be able to hang around.

When Wisconsin has the ball

Rutgers has stopped the run well this season and that will be the focal point of the game plan once again with one of the best running backs in the nation on the other side.

Braelon Allen continues to be a load in the backfield and is averaging over seven yards per carry this season. Wisconsin saw Chez Mellusi go down with an injury and this will be a big loss over the course of the season. Tanner Mordecai is beginning to use his legs as well and this will be a key for Rutgers to stop.

Wisconsin struggled with turnovers early on but that has slowed down. The ground game continues to be the focal point of the attack as the Badgers transition with Luke Fickell as head coach.

Wisconsin has dominated this matchup and been able to put up points at will. For that to end, Rutgers will need to set a tone defensively.

Could Rutgers win this game?

In theory, yes. The Scarlet Knights enter as a two-touchdown favorite against a team that they have not had success against. The Wisconsin teams of the past look different than the one that will take the field on Saturday. Regardless, this does not feel like a favorable matchup for Rutgers, offensively.

Final thoughts

Rutgers was never going to beat Michigan. Even the biggest Scarlet Knight fan knew that. Schiano and compare still in search of that signature victory during this tenure and many fans believe it could come here. Chances might be slim but anything is possible if Rutgers can muck this game up. Regardless, the next two weeks continue to be the most important stretch of the season if the Scarlet Knights want to clinch a bowl berth.