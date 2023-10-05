Rutgers Football: Big Ten announces conference opponents through 2028

The Big Ten is changing and there are more teams in the mix for the upcoming seasons. On Thursday, the conference shared opponents through 2028.
This is the first rotation with the likes of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington in the mix. Over the next five years, the Scarlet Knights will host ever team and travel to the other 17 locations as well. This includes facing a total of 14 different opponents over the next two years. The Scarlet Knights will not see Indiana, Michigan, and Northwestern until 2026.
Rutgers will host five Big Ten games at SHI Stadium in 2024, 2026 and 2028 and four in 2025 and 2027.
The Scarlet Knights will see its rival Maryland all five years. This has turned into a constant on the schedule and it will remain that way moving forward. In addition to five meetings with the Terps, the Scarlet nights will have three matchups set against Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington. There is a home-and-home scheduled versus Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.
Below, take a look at all Big Ten opponents for Rutgers between 2024-28.
Rutgers Football Conference Opponents
2024 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Illinois
Home: Minnesota
Home: UCLA
Home: Washington
Home: Wisconsin
Away: Maryland
Away: Michigan State
Away: Nebraska
Away: USC
2025 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Iowa
Home: Maryland
Home: Oregon
Home: Penn State
Away: Illinois
Away: Minnesota
Away: Ohio State
Away: Purdue
Away: Washington
2026 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Indiana
Home: Michigan
Home: Michigan State
Home: Nebraska
Home: USC
Away: Maryland
Away: Northwestern
Away: Penn State
Away: Wisconsin
2027 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Maryland
Home: Northwestern
Home: Ohio State
Home: Washington
Away: Indiana
Away: Michigan
Away: Michigan State
Away: Nebraska
Away: UCLA
2028 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Illinois
Home: Minnesota
Home: Penn State
Home: Purdue
Home: UCLA
Away: Iowa
Away: Maryland
Away: Ohio State
Away: Oregon
