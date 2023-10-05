Rutgers Football: Big Ten announces conference opponents through 2028

The Big Ten is changing and there are more teams in the mix for the upcoming seasons. On Thursday, the conference shared opponents through 2028.

This is the first rotation with the likes of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington in the mix. Over the next five years, the Scarlet Knights will host ever team and travel to the other 17 locations as well. This includes facing a total of 14 different opponents over the next two years. The Scarlet Knights will not see Indiana, Michigan, and Northwestern until 2026.

Rutgers will host five Big Ten games at SHI Stadium in 2024, 2026 and 2028 and four in 2025 and 2027.

The Scarlet Knights will see its rival Maryland all five years. This has turned into a constant on the schedule and it will remain that way moving forward. In addition to five meetings with the Terps, the Scarlet nights will have three matchups set against Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA and Washington. There is a home-and-home scheduled versus Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.

Below, take a look at all Big Ten opponents for Rutgers between 2024-28.

Rutgers Football Conference Opponents

2024 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Illinois

Home: Minnesota

Home: UCLA

Home: Washington

Home: Wisconsin

Away: Maryland

Away: Michigan State

Away: Nebraska

Away: USC

2025 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Iowa

Home: Maryland

Home: Oregon

Home: Penn State

Away: Illinois

Away: Minnesota

Away: Ohio State

Away: Purdue

Away: Washington

2026 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Indiana

Home: Michigan

Home: Michigan State

Home: Nebraska

Home: USC

Away: Maryland

Away: Northwestern

Away: Penn State

Away: Wisconsin

2027 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Maryland

Home: Northwestern

Home: Ohio State

Home: Washington

Away: Indiana

Away: Michigan

Away: Michigan State

Away: Nebraska

Away: UCLA

2028 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Illinois

Home: Minnesota

Home: Penn State

Home: Purdue

Home: UCLA

Away: Iowa

Away: Maryland

Away: Ohio State

Away: Oregon