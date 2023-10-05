NFL Scarlet Zone: How did Scarlet Knights fair in Week 4?

We are just about a quarter of the way through the NFL regular season, and a few of our former Scarlet Knights are emerging as stars.
Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 20 Carries for 115 Yards, 1 TD, 3 catches for 43 yards
Pacheco had his won version of homecoming on Sunday Night Football and produced the best game of his young career. This game clearly meant a lot to him, as it it was first professional game in his home state, and it was a special night for him. He racked up 156 total yards (including a 480yard touchdown run), comparisons to NFL Great Marshawn Lynch from the broadcasters, and more cheers from music sensation Taylor Swift. Pop seems to have fully established himself as the feature back for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Kansas City Chiefs 23, New York Jets 20
Isiah Pacheco gets some big blocks and finds the end zone. @isiah_pachecoRB— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/Kggr7MHXay
Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 Tackles
Another strong performance for Izien helps the Buccaneers win an important divisional game. Christian is also starting to get some hype for the All-Rookie team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9
"I am 5'8", 5'9", but I'm ready to hit the **** out of you. It's just coming out there with that savvy aggression."@chriscrafty_ pic.twitter.com/AEXqom8QaL— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2023
Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 15 Carries, 48 Yards
Edwards continues to lead the Ravens in carries and helps lead them to a huge divisional win. He was also excellent in pass protection, a very important aspect of playing RB in the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens 28, Cleveland Browns 3
In Week 4, Ravens RB Gus Edwards had the second-best pass blocking grade among running backs, per @PFF. pic.twitter.com/Lu9kb1GMM8— Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) October 4, 2023
Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - 4 tackles
SJD helped plug up the middle against a strong rushing attack for the Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17
Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - No stats recorded
Tennessee Titans 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3
Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - No stats recorded
Denver Broncos 31, Chicago Bears 28
Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Atlanta Falcons 7
Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded
Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20
Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded
Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.
Minnesota Vikings 21, Carolina Panthers 13
Duron Harmon (Chicago Bears)
Adding a new name to the list this week. On Tuesday the Bears signed Harmon to their active roster off Baltimore’s practice squad. He has 10 years of NFL experience and won 2 Super Bowls with The Patriots. Congratulations on the new contract Duron!
The #Bears have signed Duron Harmon to their active roster, some much needed DB depth added to the roster.— Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) October 3, 2023
Harmon spent 6 years with the Patriots racking up 3 rings. Was with the Raiders last year and had a career high in tackles with 2 INTs
pic.twitter.com/5ohxnruX09
Loading comments...