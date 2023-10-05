NFL Scarlet Zone: How did Scarlet Knights fair in Week 4?

We are just about a quarter of the way through the NFL regular season, and a few of our former Scarlet Knights are emerging as stars.

Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 20 Carries for 115 Yards, 1 TD, 3 catches for 43 yards

Pacheco had his won version of homecoming on Sunday Night Football and produced the best game of his young career. This game clearly meant a lot to him, as it it was first professional game in his home state, and it was a special night for him. He racked up 156 total yards (including a 480yard touchdown run), comparisons to NFL Great Marshawn Lynch from the broadcasters, and more cheers from music sensation Taylor Swift. Pop seems to have fully established himself as the feature back for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City Chiefs 23, New York Jets 20

Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 Tackles

Another strong performance for Izien helps the Buccaneers win an important divisional game. Christian is also starting to get some hype for the All-Rookie team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9

"I am 5'8", 5'9", but I'm ready to hit the **** out of you. It's just coming out there with that savvy aggression."@chriscrafty_ pic.twitter.com/AEXqom8QaL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2023

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 15 Carries, 48 Yards

Edwards continues to lead the Ravens in carries and helps lead them to a huge divisional win. He was also excellent in pass protection, a very important aspect of playing RB in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens 28, Cleveland Browns 3

In Week 4, Ravens RB Gus Edwards had the second-best pass blocking grade among running backs, per @PFF. pic.twitter.com/Lu9kb1GMM8 — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) October 4, 2023

Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - 4 tackles

SJD helped plug up the middle against a strong rushing attack for the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - No stats recorded

Tennessee Titans 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3

Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - No stats recorded

Denver Broncos 31, Chicago Bears 28

Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded

Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Atlanta Falcons 7

Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded

Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20

Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded

Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings 21, Carolina Panthers 13

Duron Harmon (Chicago Bears)

Adding a new name to the list this week. On Tuesday the Bears signed Harmon to their active roster off Baltimore’s practice squad. He has 10 years of NFL experience and won 2 Super Bowls with The Patriots. Congratulations on the new contract Duron!