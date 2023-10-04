Rutgers Football: Al-Shadee Salaam makes move to cornerback

The running back room for Rutgers was one of the strengths of this team entering the season. It seems as though it was a bit too crowded and has led to a change being made.

On Wednesday, Greg Schiano confirmed that Al-Shadee Salaam has been working out at cornerback and is in the process of making the move to the secondary. Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media was first with the report.

“That’s where we’re headed with it,” Schiano said. “He’s going to play corner. He’s learning the position as we go.”

Salaam redshirted his first year in Piscataway before appearing in all 12 games last season. He rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. This season, Salaam has six carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Samuel Brown V stepped up for Rutgers, which diminished the role of Salaam as the season went on. This year, it is another freshman, Ja’Shon Benjamin, who seems to have jumped up on the depth chart.

Of course, it is Kyle Monangai who has spearheaded the running back position. He leads the group with 88 carries, 471 rushing yards, and six touchdowns. Schiano believes that Salaam and his speed would be wasted if he was not playing in some capacity.

“We have depth at running back and we thought he was too good of a player, so we made a change,” Schiano said.

The Scarlet Knights will move forward with Monangai, Brown, and Aaron Young at the running back position. Benjamin will also be included in some way. The group continues to be talented with plenty of depth. Now, Salaam will have a chance to show off his skills at a different position this season.