Filed under: Rutgers Basketball Rutgers Basketball Press Conference: Steve Pikiell speaks during Local Media Day See what the head coach had to say on Tuesday By Greg Patuto@GregPatuto Oct 4, 2023, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Rutgers Basketball Press Conference: Steve Pikiell speaks during Local Media Day Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Rutgers hosted the local media on Tuesday and head coach Steve Pikiell spoke on the upcoming season! Check out what Pikiell had to say here: Loading comments...
Loading comments...