Rutgers Football Week 8: Bowl Eligible Game Thread at Indiana

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Rutgers at Indiana
Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN
Kick-off: Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain, 15 mph winds
TV: BTN with Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Joseph Henry; Audacy app, SiriusXM 389, Scarlet Knights app
Wake up Rutgers Nation ‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 21, 2023
IT IS GAME DAY
Indiana
12:00 PM ET
@bigtennetwork pic.twitter.com/vWXGaEhUyU
Rutgers football availability report vs. Indiana
Eight Scarlet Knights ruled “OUT”
- WR Naseim Brantley
- WR Chris Long
- RT Tyler Needham
- OL Joe De Croce
- DB Bo Mascoe
- DL Rene Konga
- DB Elijuwan Mack
- LB Abram Wright
Indiana Hoosiers
Out
- #9 Jamier Johnson, CB
- #14 Kaiden Turner, LB
- #60 Max Longman, OL
