Rutgers Football Week 8: Bowl Eligible Game Thread at Indiana

Join us live for the action between the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers!

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Indiana

Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN

Kick-off: Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain, 15 mph winds

TV: BTN with Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Joseph Henry; Audacy app, SiriusXM 389, Scarlet Knights app

Rutgers football availability report vs. Indiana

Eight Scarlet Knights ruled “OUT”

  • WR Naseim Brantley
  • WR Chris Long
  • RT Tyler Needham
  • OL Joe De Croce
  • DB Bo Mascoe
  • DL Rene Konga
  • DB Elijuwan Mack
  • LB Abram Wright

Indiana Hoosiers

Out

  • #9 Jamier Johnson, CB
  • #14 Kaiden Turner, LB
  • #60 Max Longman, OL

