2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 8 Preview at Indiana

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Indiana

Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN

Kick-off: Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain, 15 mph winds

TV: BTN with Connor Onion (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Joseph Henry; Audacy app, SiriusXM 389, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Indiana leads all-time 5-4, last meeting Rutgers beat Hoosiers 24-17 in 2022.

Indiana SB Nation Site: The Crimson Quarry

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 86-for-169, 50.9%, 1,095 yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 635 yards on 120 carries, 5.3 ypc, 7 touchdowns

Receiving: JaQuae Jackson - 16 catches for 282 yards, 16.9 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Tyreem Powell - 49 tackles; Aaron Lewis & Wesley Bailey - 3 sacks; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton, Flip Dixon - 1 interception

Indiana

Passing: Tayven Jackson - 78-for-128, 60.9%, 914 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Rushing: Jaylin Lucas - 218 yards on 51 carries, 4.3 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Cam Camper - 16 catches for 278 yards, 17.4 ypc, 1 touchdown

Defense: Aaron Casey - 50 tackles, Aaron Casey & Lanell Carr Jr. - 3 sacks, Phillip Dunnam - 3 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Run the football — apparently.

Kyle Monangai currently leads the Big Ten in rushing. Anyone have that on their Bingo card this season? He is averaging over five yards per carry and is benefitting from the offensive line taking a big step forward. The line has been exceptional in pass pro but also in the run game. The is step one. Rutgers has to win the trenches on both sides and it should have an advantage against a lackluster Indiana pass rush.

Gavin Wimsatt has turned the ball over three times in the last two games. Rutgers also muffed a punt against Michigan State that led to a touchdown. Yes, weather but the interceptions were inexcusable. Rutgers will have to take care of the ball against an inferior team. The last thing that the team wants is to give Indiana any sort of spark.

Rutgers should hold an advantage up front. It should be able to run the ball effectively. If the offense ends the game with no turnovers, there is no reason why the Scarlet Knights cannot control the tempo.

When Indiana has the ball

Indiana has been inconsistent under center and that has hindered any progress. It looks like Tayven Jackson will get the start at quarterback but it has not been announced just yet.

There has not been much information shared, even to players. Apparently, the decision to rotate Jackson and Brendan Sorsby came as a surprise last week. Of course, the lopsided score might have contributed to this.

While the Hoosier pass rush has been lackluster, the offensive line has struggled as well. Rutgers has been able to apply pressure and that will be important once again.

Indiana has used two rushers in the backfield. Both Jaylin Lucas and Christian Turner have been used. Lucas has 51 carries while Turner has 48. They are only 14 yards apart on the ground, with Lucas totaling 218. The numbers have not been there. If Rutgers stops the run, it makes Indiana one dimensional. There is no better game plan against a team with a question mark under center.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Rutgers has the edge in many areas here. There should be some nerves, as usual, because Rutgers is not good enough to just throw the helmets on the field and win a game. On the other hand, there should be plenty of confidence coming off last week’s win. Rutgers has had Indiana’s number in recent years and enters as favorites once again.

Final thoughts

Rutgers enters its most important game of the season and biggest in Schiano’s second tenure. No, this is not the best opponent or biggest stadium or any primetime attention. It doesn’t matter. Rutgers has a chance to get back to a bowl game and do it by winning six games — not because of a COVID situation.

The bye week will take place Oct. 28. Fans, enjoy the game Saturday and let’s get Rutgers to six wins. If this happens, it will be an exciting two weeks in Piscataway.