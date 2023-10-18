Scarlet Zone Week 6: How did former Rutgers stars fair in the NFL?

I can’t believe we are already a third of the way through the NFL season. Let’s catch up with our NFL Knights

Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 16 Carries for 62 Yards, 1 TD, 6 catches for 36 yards

Pacheco is getting the bulk of the work in KC. Falling just short of 100 total yards, he played a big role in the Chiefs win over Denver that was not as close as the score indicates. The Thursday Night Game also allowed Pop to make an appearance at SHI Stadium on Saturday!

Kansas City Chiefs 19, Denver Broncos 8

Isiah Pacheco vs. the Broncos

16 CAR 62 YDS 6 REC 36 YDS

98 all purpose YDS #CHIEFSKINGDOM @isiah_pachecoRB pic.twitter.com/5B8gV9L8i1 — nahthatsTUFF (@nahthatstufff) October 13, 2023

Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 5 Tackles

Izien had a solid day tallying five tackles. Unfortunately the Bucs couldn’t get much going on offense and fall to the Lions.

Detroit Lions 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 16 Carries for 41 Yards, 1 Catch for 12 Yards

Edwards tough yards on the ground helped Baltimore get past the Titans, a win the team needed to get back on track in London.

Baltimore Ravens 24, Tennessee Titans 16

Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - 2 Carries for 2 Yards

Burton remains the starting FB in Denver. Unfortunately their offense does not seem to be performing too well as they lose to the Chiefs and fellow Scarlet Knight Isiah Pacheco.

Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - 3 Tackles

Joseph Day recorded 3 tackles against the Cowboys in primetime Monday Night Football. He went down with an injury early in the game, but ti was great to see him return. Hope you’re staying healthy Bash!

Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - No stats recorded

Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded

Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 20

Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded

Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16

Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded

Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings 19, Chicago Bears 13

Duron Harmon (Chicago Bears)- No stats recorded

