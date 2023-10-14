Rutgers completes insane fourth quarter comeback to down Michigan State

The play on the field was as dark as the skies on Saturday afternoon but the Scarlet Knights turned it into a sunny day when it was all said and done.

Kyle Monangai scored a 21-yard touchdown to put Rutgers ahead on the first play following a recovered kickoff by Thomas Amankwaa.

Trailing 24-13, a lifeless offense was able to show a spark and put together a 12-play, 73-yard drive capped off by a Gavin Wimsatt touchdown pass to Isaiah Washington. He found Christian Dremel for the two-point conversation to bring the Scarlet Knights to within three.

Jude McAtamney placed a pooch kickoff in the perfect spot and Michigan State did not call a fair catch. Amakwaa came away with the football and the rest is history.

When Monangai hit the end zone, Rutgers officially erased an 18-point, fourth quarter deficit to clinch a 27-24 win at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Monangai ran strong behind solid play up front to the tune of 148 yards on 24 carries. The Scarlet Knights did not attempt a pass on its final possession as Monangai carried the ball nine times and converted for a first down three times.

The game was as ugly as can be early on.

Michigan State marched down the field on its opening possession for a score and took advantage of a muffed punt that led to a Katin Houser rushing score to go up 14-6 at halftime. Wimsatt threw two interceptions as the offense struggled to gain any momentum. Needing a spark, special teams came up with the play that would change the course of the game.

Trailing 24-6, Rutgers was preparing to get the ball back but the snap went through the hands of Michael O’Shaughnessy. The ball was recovered by Aaron Young in the end zone for a Rutgers touchdown. From here, the defense stepped up and kept Michigan State from putting together a drive.

Dremel emerged as theta target for Wimsatt this afternoon, catching six passes for 80 yards and a key two-point conversation.

Rutgers improves to 5-2 with the win. The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to become bowl eligible next Saturday as it travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana.

Through the good and the bad on Saturday, Rutgers overcame adversity and gave fans a game they will remember forever.