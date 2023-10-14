 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Week 7: Homecoming Weekend Game Thread vs. Michigan State

Join us live to discuss the action between the Scarlet Knights and Spartans!

By Greg Patuto
Rutgers v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Michigan State at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy with a 98% chance of rain, 8 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Eddie Kalegi, Alex Carmenaty, & Jess Buckley; Audacy app, SiriusXM 113 or 195, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan State leads all-time 10-4, last meeting Spartans beat Rutgers 27-21 in 2022.

Michigan State SB Nation Site: The Only Colors

