Rutgers Football Week 7: Homecoming Weekend Game Thread vs. Michigan State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Michigan State at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy with a 98% chance of rain, 8 mph winds
TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Eddie Kalegi, Alex Carmenaty, & Jess Buckley; Audacy app, SiriusXM 113 or 195, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Michigan State leads all-time 10-4, last meeting Spartans beat Rutgers 27-21 in 2022.
Michigan State SB Nation Site: The Only Colors
Homecoming— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023
