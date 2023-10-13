2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 7 Preview vs. Michigan State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Michigan State at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 54 degrees, cloudy with a 98% chance of rain, 8 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Eddie Kalegi, Alex Carmenaty, & Jess Buckley; Audacy app, SiriusXM 113 or 195, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan State leads all-time 10-4, last meeting Spartans beat Rutgers 27-21 in 2022.

Michigan State SB Nation Site: The Only Colors

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 73-for-141, 51.8%, 914 yards, 6 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 487 yards on 96 carries, 5.1 ypc, 6 touchdowns

Receiving: JaQuae Jackson - 15 catches for 253 yards, 16.9 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Tyreem Powell - 46 tackles; Aaron Lewis & Wesley Bailey - 3 sacks; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton, Flip Dixon - 1 interception

Michigan State

Passing: Noah Kim - 91-for-160, 66.4%, 1,090 yards, 6 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Rushing: Nathan Carter - 477 yards on 93 carries, 5.1 ypc, 4 touchdowns

Receiving: Montorie Foster Jr. - 19 catches for 226 yards, 11.9 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Malik Spencer - 34 tackles, Aaron Brule - 2 sacks, Angelo Grose - 2 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

We have seen that Rutgers has a similar game plan each week and is not quick to get away from it.

This features a heavy dose of the run game and short passes when the ball is in the air. Oddly enough, against the best competition, Rutgers came out with three straight throws and it led to a long touchdown. Of course, the Michigan game. It would be nice to see this aggressiveness to start the game on Saturday but do not expect it.

Kyle Monangai will have to get going early and the offense will have to take care of the football. The Spartans are good defensively, not great, and one turnover could change the theme of a low-scoring game. If this plan does not work, Kirk Ciarrocca cannot be afraid to change the course.

Rutgers needs to get in the end zone in this game. There is no way around it. Field goals will not be enough and fans certainly don’t want to see drives stall often on Saturday.

When Michigan State has the ball

It seems as though Michigan State will be going away from Noah Kim. Over the last three games, he has six interceptions and erased all of the positive momentum from the first two games of the season.

Redshirt freshman Katin Houser is likely to get the start under center. For Rutgers defense, there is not a lot of film on Houser but he is a young player making his first start. The defense should pin their ears back, stop the run, and make Houser make plays.

The Spartans have a similar plan to Rutgers. They have relied on the ground game but it has not led to much success. The Scarlet Knights have stopped the run well against backs not named Braelon Allen and Blake Corum. That will have to be a major focus once again, especially with a young quarterback under center.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Rutgers will enter as a favorite for the fifth time this season. This could be the game of the year for Rutgers in terms of getting to a bowl game. Rutgers can get to five wins here with a trip to Bloomington coming in Week 8 against a poor Indiana team.

Final thoughts

It’s homecoming weekend. Dylan Harper will likely be on campus. The stadium should be energetic and packed early on. Michigan State is coming in thinking it can win this game too. Both sides will be looking for momentum and it is up to Rutgers to take control early on its home field.