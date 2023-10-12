Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Michigan State at Rutgers

Rutgers is coming off its second loss of the season. It fell 24-13 in Madison to Wisconsin in a game where the offense looked unimpressive from the start.

The Scarlet Knights will return home to host a reeling Michigan State team. Can Rutgers get back on track, especially offensively?

Below, check out some betting trends to remember heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Michigan State at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Michigan State +165 | Rutgers -190

Michigan State +165 | Rutgers -190 Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan State +4.5 (-104) | Rutgers -4.5 (-116)

Michigan State +4.5 (-104) | Rutgers -4.5 (-116) Over/Under (O/U): Over 39 (-110) | Under 39 (-110)

Michigan State at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers snuck in the back door on Saturday to remain perfect against the spread this season. The Scarlet Knights are now 4-2 straight-up and 5-0-1 ATS.

Trailing 24-6, Rutgers was able to force a fumble in Wisconsin territory and turn it into seven points. This was one time where the Scarlet Knights had little momentum over the course of the day. The offense has been stifled in recent weeks against some top competition in the Big Ten. Michigan State is not that and it will be interesting to see which team takes control early.

The total is sitting at 39 here. That as low as you will see a college football game but it features two struggling offenses and two good defenses. Rutgers has played four under in six games. This includes its most recent contest against Wisconsin. In three games this season, Rutgers has hit an under where a team was held in single-digits.

Michigan State is coming off its first push of the season. The Spartans are 2-2-1 ATS after a 10-point loss to Iowa on Saturday. They covered the first two games of the season as big favorites against Central Michigan and Richmond. Once the competition has improved, the Spartans have taken a step back.

Michigan State has seen scores go under in three of five games this season. The spread is going to be a difficult bet because it is hard to trust either side. This means the total might be the way to go and with both offenses, the under seems like a strong play.