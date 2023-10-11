Scarlet Zone Week 5: How did Scarlet Knights fair in the NFL?

Week 5 is in the books. A few of our guys continue their dominance and one fan favorite gets on the board for the first time this season!

Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 16 Carries for 55 Yards, 1 TD, 1 catch for 9 yards

Pacheco finds the endzone for the third consecutive week. The Chiefs are rolling and Pop’s angry running style is a huge reason why. He brings a toughness to the running game that the Chiefs have needed in an already high powered offense.

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Minnesota Vikings 20

Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 6 Tackles

Izien for Defensive Rookie of the Year? He gets my completely unbiased vote. All 32 teams are wishing they had drafted him as he is all over the field making plays for this surprising Buccaneers team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9

I do not make the odds but Izien absolutely deserves to be on the list! He’s playing extremely well in a prominent role. — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) October 5, 2023

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 12 Carries, 48 Yards

Edwards rolls on as the No. 1 back in Baltimore. Not an exceptional day statistically, but he runs with a toughness that fits in to their mentality well.

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - 2-pt score

Down late in the game, Sean Payton hands the ball off to Burton for a crucial two-point conversion. Burton cashes in!

Denver Broncos 31, Chicago Bears 28

Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - BYE WEEK

Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - No stats recorded

Indianapolis Colts 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded

Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Buffalo Bills 20

Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded

Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16

Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded

Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Minnesota Vikings 20

Duron Harmon (Chicago Bears)- No stats recorded

Chicago Bears 40, Washington Commanders 20