3-star forward Baye Ndongo, Class of 2023, commits to Rutgers

Rutgers has added some more help down low in the Class of 2023.

Baye Ndongo, a three-star forward, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man will likely be the final addition in the class, joining Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis. Ndongo took to Instagram to share a video announcing his decision.

Coming out of Colorado Prep, Ndongo narrowed his decision down to five before committing. He chose Rutgers over Michigan, Nebraska, Colorado and San Diego.

Ndongo was in the building on his unofficial visit when Rutgers defeated Coppin State.

There will be some movement within this Rutgers’ roster in the offseason. With Ndongo in the mix, Rutgers is set to have 14 scholarship players next season with only 13 spots available. Of course, this comes before players decide if they will enter the transfer portal or move on from Rutgers, whether it be in the NBA or graduation.

Ndongo brings more size and athleticism to the frontcourt in Piscataway. Steve Pikiell continues to build the team in many ways.