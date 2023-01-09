Rutgers OL coach Augie Hoffmann will not return in 2023

Rutgers has a new offensive coordinator and will now being searching for a new offensive line coach.

On Monday, NJ Advance Media reported that OL coach Augie Hoffmann will not return to the program in 2023. He had one year remaining on his contract, which was set to expire in Feb. 2024.

Before coming to Rutgers, Hoffmann was the head coach of St. Joseph (Mont.), where he finished 50-19 with two state championships in four appearances. Hoffman spent the previous three years with the Scarlet Knights. In January 2020, he was hired as the running backs coach and spent two years in this role. Hoffmann became the offensive line coach in 2022 when he and Andrew Aurich switched roles.

As a player, Hoffmann was a strong offensive lineman for St. Joseph and attended Bosco College. He spent some time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

Hoffmann led a group in 2022 that featured four transfers. The offensive line for Rutgers has been a weakness for a few years now and continues to look for the right formula. It was improved this season but remained inconsistent at times. Rutgers is hoping that Kirk Ciarrocca is the right offensive coordinator and now, it will be on the search for a new OL coach as well.