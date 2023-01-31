5-star Dylan Harper includes Rutgers in new Top 5

Dylan Harper, a five-star combo guard, has released his Top 5 schools and Rutgers is still in the mix.

Harper included the Scarlet Knights in a group that includes Duke, Kansas, Auburn, and Indiana. There is no exact date on when he will make his decision but Harper believes it will be sometime in the summer.

Harper, who is ranked No. 4 in the nation according to 247Sports, has ties to Rutgers being the brother of former star Ron Harper Jr. and son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The Don Bosco product is continuing the trend of athletic success on the basketball court.

As a junior, Harper stands at 6-foot-4 and has proven to be a dynamic scorer. Rutgers is hoping to add another five-star prospect to a roster that has potential for years to come.

The Scarlet Knights recently received a commit from Ace Bailey, who is the No. 6 player in the nation in the Class of 2024. Bailey will join 2023 signee Gavin Griffiths. Rutgers has a chance to build an elite trio if Harper decides to follow in the footsteps of his brother.

Rutgers is still in the mix for Harper. With the other names on the list, there will be some work to do over the next six months until a decision is made. Scarlet Knights’ fans will be excited to see if Steve Pikiell can pull another rabbit out of a hat.