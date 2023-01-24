Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten)
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ
Tip-off: Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: BTN with Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 22; Penn State No. 49
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 20; Penn State - No. 38
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -215 | Penn State +175
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers -5.5 (-110) | Penn State +5.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 130 (-110) | Under 130 (-110)
Pregame is POPPING in Piscataway.#TheKnighthood ️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BrJtrqQbqp— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) January 24, 2023
