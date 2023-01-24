 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Penn State at Rutgers

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN with Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 22; Penn State No. 49

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 20; Penn State - No. 38

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -215 | Penn State +175
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers -5.5 (-110) | Penn State +5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 130 (-110) | Under 130 (-110)

